Man charged in string of vehicle burglaries in Weslaco

A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday after a string of vehicle burglaries occurred last month, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Nathan Andrew Delgado remains in custody in connection with the burglaries, according to Weslaco police spokesman investigator Miguel Martinez.

The investigation began after several vehicles were burgled on Wednesday, Dec, 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29 on the north side of the city, Martinez said.

A handgun was among the items stolen from one of the vehicles, Martinez added.

Surveillance footage led to Delgado being identified as the suspect, and he was arrested Thursday. Police recovered the stolen handgun, which had been tampered with, Martinez said.

Delgado faces four counts of burglary of a vehicle, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of tampering with a firearm. His bond was set at $70,000