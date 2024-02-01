Man sentenced in fatal Mission hit-and-run crash

A man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday after fleeing the scene of a fatal 2019 crash, court records show.

Mauro Esparza was arrested in connection with the fatal July 27, 2019, crash that killed a 22-year-old man.

The crash happened at the 900 block of west Expressway in Mission at around 3 a.m. that day. Police identified the victim as Jesus Zamudio Diaz.

Esparza turned himself in to authorities two days after the crash and was charged with accident involving death.

A second individual — Ruby Esparza — also turned herself in to police in connection with the crash and was charged with failure to report a felony.

Court records indicate Esparza pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 2023.

Esparza has a hearing set for Tuesday, Feb. 13, court records show.