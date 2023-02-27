Man Still Waiting on Payment Months after Playing in Funeral Service

UPDATE (7/12): A musician who spent nearly a year and a half waiting for a payment now has a check on hand.

David Means says he was hired to play before a funeral service in January 2017 but was never paid.

He says shortly after reaching out to 5 On Your Side, the family sent him a check.

-----

EDINBURG – The wait is almost over for a Rio Grande Valley musician who spent 18 months seeking payments.

David Means says his deals are drafted through verbal agreements. However, his 30-year streak hit a sour note in January 2017.

Means says he rearranged his schedule to play the organ at a funeral service. After he showed up early on the day of, he set up, practiced and then waited.

The musician says the payment was to be delivered before his performance but until today, he’s still waiting for the money.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz reached out to the family whose members say the payment fell through the cracks during their time of grief.

They’ll be drafting a check and sending it to Means by the end of Tuesday.