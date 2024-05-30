Man who ran for Starr County public office arrested for allegedly assaulting wife

The Rio Grande City Police Department arrested Jose Garza for allegedly assaulting his wife on Friday, May 3.

Garza ran for Starr County Constable Precinct 1 back in March, but lost to Cornelio Alvarez.

According to the criminal complaint, Rio Grande City police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Records said police spoke with Elma Lynette Mascorro, Garza's wife. She said Garza entered her room and "tried to touch her inappropriately."

Mascorro said she told Garza multiple times to stop when he got upset and a broke her phone, and they began physically fighting.

Mascorro said Garza grabbed her hair, pinned her to the bedroom floor and punched the back of her head "approximately 10 times," according to the criminal complaint.

Records say Mascorro tried to get out of the house, but Garza grabbed her again and pinned her against the kitchen counter.

Officers evaluated both Mascorro and Garza for injuries. They said they observed Mascorro had "a bruise on her right leg, scrape marks on her right forearm, redness to her neck and approximately five bumps on the rear of her head caused by Garza's closed fist punches", according to the criminal complaint.

Garza was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and issued a $1,500 bond.