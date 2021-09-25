Mask mandate lifted at Weslaco ISD
Masks are no longer required at the Weslaco Independent School District.
The move comes after the Texas Education Agency reversed their decision about GA-38.
The district says masks will instead be encouraged for students, staff and all visitors.
