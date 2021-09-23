Mask mandate lifted at Weslaco ISD
Masks are no longer required at the Weslaco Independent School District.
The move comes after the Texas Education Agency reversed their decision about GA-38.
The district says masks will instead be encouraged for students, staff and all visitors.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County brings in special guest to get kids excited about in-person...
-
Hidalgo County: All 11 new COVID-19-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals
-
Hidalgo County brings special guest to get kids excited about in-person learning
-
Car seat safety events happening in Rio Grande Valley
-
Mask mandate lifted at Weslaco ISD