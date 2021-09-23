x

Mask mandate lifted at Weslaco ISD

Masks are no longer required at the Weslaco Independent School District.

The move comes after the Texas Education Agency reversed their decision about GA-38.

The district says masks will instead be encouraged for students, staff and all visitors. 

