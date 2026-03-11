McAllen family reunites after being detained by ICE

A McAllen family is back together after being held in separate ICE detention centers for nearly two weeks.

The family was released from federal custody on Monday afternoon.

Students and Mariachi Oro members from McAllen ISD welcomed the family back with open arms at McAllen High School.

"Mariachi is like one big family and they are a part of it they are like our brothers," Mariacho Oro member Dante Rojas said.

As previously reported, Emma Guadalupe Cuellar Lopez and Luis Antonio Gamez Martinez were arrested by immigration authorities on Feb. 25. Their three children, Antonio Gamez-Cuellar, 18, Caleb Gamez-Cuellar, 14, and 12-year-old Joshua Gamez-Cuellar were also taken into custody.

Antonio was held at the El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville. His younger brothers and parents were held at an immigration detention center in Dilley just outside of San Antonio.

An ICE spokesperson said adults without children are not housed at the Dilley facility for the safety of the children inside.

"They were never in need of anything we always supported them and to see my son going in chains on his hand and feet it kills you," Luis Antonio Gamez said.

Antonio's parents now have to wear ankle monitors. Luis said he and his wife are not able to travel farther than a 75-mile radius from the Rio Grande Valley.

The dad says none of the children have to wear the devices.

The push for their release started Saturday following outcries on social media and a statement from Vicente Gonzalez confirming the detention. Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz says she then called Washington to help with their release.

In a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, the agency said the parents “chose” to bring their three children with them, and that the family had entered the country illegally in 2023 near Brownsville.

Attorney Efren Olivares, who represented Antonio during his detention, said the family came to the U.S. through the CBP One program. The program was shut down in January 2025 at the start of President Donald Trump's second presidential term.

The family was fleeing violence in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, according to family member Denise Robles.

"They got an appointment, they were allowed in, applied for asylum and were continuing the process. They had been reporting to ICE check-ins regularly as requested for the last three years without any incident," Olivares said.

He adds the Gamez-Cuellar family has not been in trouble with the law.

"This family has no criminal history, no criminal background," Olivares said.

Antonio and Joshua are members of the McAllen High School Mariachi Oro group, which has visited the White House, performed at Carnegie Hall and won eight state championships.

According to the Associated Press, elected officials from across the political spectrum voiced support for the family, who they said were going through their immigration proceedings when they were detained.

Channel 5 News spoke with Antonio shortly after he was released in Raymondville.

"It was hard because it was hard to see everything happening," Antonio Gamez-Cuellar said. "I am really grateful for all the people that helped me and that did something to finally get me out."

Antonio plans to go back to class at McAllen High School, graduate and pursue a career in music education.

"Just look to God he really heals people he can do everything possible," Gamez-Cuellar said.

McAllen ISD said counseling resources will be available for the students.

Watch the video above for the full story.