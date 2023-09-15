McAllen Housing Authority opening its waiting list for Section 8 housing

The McAllen Housing Authority is set to open its waiting list for Section 8 housing.

The application period starts Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. at the McAllen Housing Authority website.

The application period will close once 100 people have applied.

McAllen Housing Authority Executive Director Rudy Ramirez said a person’s income determines if they qualify for housing.

According to Ramirez, the average annual income for a person on Section 8 housing is about $12,000.

Those who want to apply — but do not have access to a computer or need help applying — can visit the housing authority, located at 1200 N 25th St.