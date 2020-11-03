x

McAllen International Airport adds new safety features amid pandemic

The McAllen International Airport has increased cleaning procedures and added new safety measures amid pandemic. 

Lori Pulido, a business development manager for the McAllen International Airport said they have added these new safety measures that were suggested by health authorities and the CDC. 

"So we have different layers including signage, audio, with reminders about distancing as well washing hands frequently, we have also increased cleaning procedures for our team here," Pulido said.

