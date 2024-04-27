McAllen murder suspect posted video of killing on social media, police say

A man accused of murder posted a video of himself shooting the victim, according to a criminal complaint.

Related story: Bond set for McAllen murder suspect

Julio Diaz, 35, is accused of killing 55-year-old Robert Wise on July 10. The McAllen Police Department responded to a male who was shot on the 100 block of north 11th Street, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Wise, lying dead next to his pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his face, according to the complaint.

Video surveillance showed a male, identified as Diaz, pulled up in a black Chevrolet Blazer and approached Wise. Wise was getting into his truck when Diaz shot him, according to the complaint.

The video also showed Diaz holding a handgun in one hand and appeared to be "recording the criminal incident with an electronic device in the other hand," according to the complaint.

McAllen police also found that Diaz had posted the video of the murder on his social media account, according to the complaint.

Police received a tip from a friend of Diaz who said Diaz sent him a message via social media "in which he admits to shooting Wise," according to the complaint.

Diaz was charged with murder on July 12 and his bond was set at $1 million. Police have yet to release a motive.