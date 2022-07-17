Medic Program Trains Officers on K9 Injuries

WESLACO – Trainees from multiple Rio Grande Valley law enforcement agencies learned how to deal with K9 injuries in the field.

For three days, the Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office trained a new group of local police officers.

The drills included exercises in which the dog is shot and also trained officers on what to do when the K9 overheats.

"If you can imagine a fur coat and running around outside, that's tough to do,” Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office medical coordinator Daniel Fuentes said.

Fuentes said trained K9s have a tendency to push themselves.

"Dogs, because of the prey drive, because of the way they're trained, they will not stop," he said.

Valley law enforcement agencies have experienced canine field injuries in the past. Lazer, a Border Patrol K9, died last year during the summer heat.

Border Patrol said this summer a K9 was recently rescued when it experienced a heat injury. The officer who responded to the injury was trained in Hidalgo County's K9 medic program.

A veterinarian who oversees the sheriff’s office medic program said a dog can suffer brain damage when its body temperatures spike more than 106 degrees for a long period of time.