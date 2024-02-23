Medical Breakthrough: Knee surgeries being improved through motion sensor

Knee replacement surgery replaces damaged bones with metal and plastic parts that are now being improved with a tiny tracking sensor, which was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

"So, this is a sensor, okay? It's not a tracker, it does not have any GPS information, doesn't know where you are, or anything," Mercy Medical Center orthopedic surgeon Marc Hungerford said. "You do something, and you see how it went, and then you make a change, and you see if it helped."

The motion tracker records daily steps, functional range of motion, cadence and walking speed during activity, transmitting that information while you're sleeping.

"This is next to their bedside, and the sensor will wake up and transmit that motion information," Hungerford said.

Furnishing real-time cloud data, accessible by physician or patient, who can then compare their progress to others.

This groundbreaking knee sensor is new.

Hungerford has only used it in 10 patients, but it's promising good results.

The goal of the Persona IQ Sensor is 100 percent patient compliance to improve quality of patient life and to relay real-time information on knee function and patient recovery.