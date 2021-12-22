Home
Community comes together after Harlingen restaurant fire
The owner and staff at Stefano's Brooklyn Pizza in Harlingen is still coming to grips with the devastating fire that left the restaurant at a total...
Amber Alert issued for 3 missing children last seen in Hondo
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for...
Valley war veteran receives new home
A Korean War veteran struggling to live in...
Dec. 20, 2021: Sun may come out by afternoon, temperatures in the 60s
Dec. 19, 2021: Rainy and breezy with temperatures in the 50s
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021: Cold front arriving this evening
VISIT OUR WEATHER PAGE. DOWNLOAD OUR FREE...
Sports
Roland Abrego Goes From QB1 to Postman
From the football field to the basketball court... Edinburg Bobcat Quarterback Roland Abrego hung up his cleats and grabbed his Jordans... Watch the video to see...
Cowboys inch close to playoff berth as D, Lawrence dominate
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive end DeMarcus...
When Football Meets Theatre: PSJA North Raiders Style
Football season is over. But the PSJA North...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
Hechos Valle
Detectan el primer caso del variante omicron en Altamira, Tamaulipas
Va en aumento el número de casos de la variante omicron en Texas y crece la preocupación entre los médicos locales y nacionales. El primer...
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con COVID no vacunada, 79 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el lunes de una...
Gobernador de Texas sopesa indulto póstumo a George Floyd
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Dar indultos es...
Medical Breakthroughs: Acid Reflux Drugs (Ppis) and Memory Problems
News Video
Valley war veteran receives new home
Omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. amid holiday season
Community comes together after Harlingen restaurant fire
Valley war veteran receives new home
'We just want him back': Brownsville family searches for stolen pug
Sports Video
Roland Abrego Goes From QB1 to Postman
When Football Meets Theatre: PSJA North Raiders Style
Moronta To Play in NJCAA Title Game
UTRGV Women Ready For SPI Classic
Vipers Ready For Showcase Tournament