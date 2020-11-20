Mercedes police officer struck by car, transported to hospital

The Mercedes Police Department detained three people Tuesday after a motorist struck a police officer near the outlet mall.

At about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers approached a gray four-door car "suspected to be involved in illicit drug activity," according to a statement posted on the Mercedes Public Safety Department Facebook page.

"Upon attempting to make contact with all individuals involved, a Mercedes Police Investigator was ran over by the male subject driver of the said vehicle," according to the statement, which was signed by police Chief Dagoberto "Dago" Chavez. "The Investigator did sustain injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he will receive medical care."

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Constable's Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the outlet mall after the police officer was injured.

Officer Danny Longoria, a spokesman for the police department, said three people were detained as a result of the incident.

The police officer was transported to a local hospital.

"We will update condition as soon as possible," Mayor Oscar Montoya said in a tweet. "We ask that you pray for a full recovery."