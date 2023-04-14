Missing Primera Woman Found Safe

UPDATE (10 P.M.): Police said Lydia Hurtado was found safe.

Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino said Hurtado checked herself into a crisis center late Tuesday evening.

Trevino said Hurtado’s family was also contacted and notified of the good news.

-----

PRIMERA – Primera police are requesting the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Lydia Hurtado was last seen April 25 leaving Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen.

Authorities said Hurtado was last seen wearing white pants with a flowery green blouse. The 65-year-old woman is about five feet, seven inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Her husband, Benjamin Hurtado, said he has no idea where she could be. He said she was released from the hospital with no cellphone and no money.

“Her kids asked me where she is, but I tell to give me time because I don’t know,” he said.

Hurtado said an ambulance took his wife to the hospital early in the morning three weeks ago. He said neighbors called police because she was wandering the streets.

Hurtado said it isn’t the first incident. He said she suffers from epilepsy and mental problems.

The husband said he didn’t go to the hospital with her, but expected she would stay there a few days or get transferred to another facility.

When he called to check on her, Hurtado said she had already been discharged. He said he’s worried she only has enough medication to last another week.

Primera police added they’re trying to get the Department of Public Safety to classify the case as a Silver Alert.

Anyone who may have information on Lydia Hurtado’s whereabouts can contact Primera police at 956-423-7119.