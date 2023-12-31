Mission city manager rescinds retirement letter

After previously announcing his plans to retire, Mission City Manager Randy Perez rescinded his decision.

During a Thursday city council meeting, Perez rescinded his letter of retirement.

“I do have the full support of the mayor and council to continue serving our city,” Perez said.

After Perez rescinded his retirement letter, city commissioners unanimously gave him a vote of confidence.

“I'm very happy that he did decide to rescind his letter of retirement and continue working as a team with all five of us,” Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza said.

Perez has served as the city manager of Mission for five years.