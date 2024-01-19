Mission family loses home due to kitchen fire

No injuries were reported after a Mission family of five lost their home in a Tuesday fire.

Mission fire Chief Adrian Garcia said firefighters responded to the fire near the intersection of East 3rd Street and Mayberry Road at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The house was damaged “beyond the point” of being liveable, and the family lost all their belongings.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen after something was left on the stove, Garcia added.

The American Red Cross is assisting in providing shelter, clothing and food for the family.