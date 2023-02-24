x

Mission Pastor Now Charged in 2 Cities

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley pastor is now charged with sexual assault in two cities.

McAllen Police confirmed a victim in McAllen came forward against Melquisedec Chan.

Chan was arrested in early April for similar crimes in Edinburg.

The 52-year-old is a Mission pastor.

He was charged with sexual assault and practicing medicine in violation of city code.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to file a report with their local police department.

