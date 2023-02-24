Mission Pastor Now Charged in 2 Cities
MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley pastor is now charged with sexual assault in two cities.
McAllen Police confirmed a victim in McAllen came forward against Melquisedec Chan.
Chan was arrested in early April for similar crimes in Edinburg.
The 52-year-old is a Mission pastor.
He was charged with sexual assault and practicing medicine in violation of city code.
Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to file a report with their local police department.
