Modeling academy holds Christmas toy drive for less fortunate

Hundreds of toys were dropped off at Debi Lou Productions in McAllen, where pageant queens and volunteers gave out gifts to the less fortunate.

For years Debi Lou Productions has donated toys during Christmas time, but had to switch up the way they do it due to COVID-19.

"Because of COVID we can't actually meet with people and sit with people and collect the toys so we're doing a drive by so people drive by — my girls go to the car and they collect the toys," Debi Chavez, owner of Debi Lou Productions said.

The modeling academy will continue to collect until Dec. 20 where they'll then give them to two organizations Desarollo Humano in Penitas and Casa Hogar Mami Orphanage in Reynosa.

If you're interested in helping out call (956) 454-0510.

