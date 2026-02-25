Monday 5pm Weather
News Video
-
Valley receives millions in state funding for coastline support
-
Repavement project in Mercedes begins
-
Cameron County leaders, residents voice opposition to border buoys
-
City of Harlingen advises caution as Javelinas spotted near homes
-
Political newcomers seek Democratic nomination for Texas' 15th Congressional District
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers historic season ends in regional semifinal
-
Harlingen South & Brownsville Hanna advance to area round behind dominant performances
-
HS boys basketball playoffs schedule
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores