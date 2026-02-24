Cavender's Boot City to open new location in Weslaco

Photo courtesy of Cavender's Boot City.

Cavender's Boot City announced it will soon open a new location in Weslaco.

Best known for its wide selection of handcrafted western boots, the 15,269-square-foot store will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories, as well as work boots and apparel, according to a news release.

The new location will offer well-known labels including Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, in addition to Cavender’s very own line, including Rockin’ C, Rafter C, and JRC & Sons brands, according to the news release. It will also offer personalized services including boot fitting, hat shaping, boot stretching, and more.

Cavender’s Boot City’s new store will be located at 1025 North Texas Boulevard. An official date for the opening has yet to be announced.