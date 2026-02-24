Edinburg police officer saves family from burning home
An Edinburg police officer saved a family from a fire that originated in a wood shed was spreading to their home, according to a news release.
The news release said at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer was driving through the 4200 block of Primavera Street when they observed an active backyard fire and immediately reported the incident.
The officer and additional responding units were able to evacuate the affected family, according to the news release.
The fire had begun to spread to an adjacent property but the Edinburg Fire Department arrived and quickly brought the fire under control, according to the news release.
No injuries or major structural damage were reported.
