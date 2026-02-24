Monte Alto ISD stadium upgrades underway

The Monte Alto Independent School District is resurfacing the track at their stadium.

The work is currently happening because the district is hosting their track meets this year. They're repainting the lines and also upgrading the long jump and high jump areas.

"What better place than to have a new track here in Monte Alto, you know. Last year, our boys were district champions; this year we're going to host our middle school district track meet, our high school district track meet," Monte Alto ISD Athletic Director Fred Gonzalez said.

The project is expected to cost $30,000 and should be completed by the end of the week.