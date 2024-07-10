Monday, July 8, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 100s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: First successful MySpine cervical 3D printed fusion
-
Taylor Swift tribute concert to honor Lady Panthers softball team
-
Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
-
Father and son arrested following Brownsville stabbing
-
Alligators return to South Padre Island sanctuary following Beryl relocation