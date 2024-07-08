Monday, July 8, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Man's breast cancer diagnosis inspires new treatment
-
South Padre Island beaches remain in high rip current risk
-
Injured sea turtles at South Padre Island removed to seek safety from...
-
South Padre Island sees decrease in people at the beach due to...
-
Port Mansfield residents go fishing after Tropical Storm Beryl passed by