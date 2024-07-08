x

Monday, July 8, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 100s

Monday, July 8, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 100s
4 hours 49 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2024 Jul 8, 2024 July 08, 2024 10:13 AM July 08, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days