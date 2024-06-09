x

More people at home means higher electric bill, expert offers tips

By: Cecilia Gutierrez

As temperatures begin to rise, so are electric bills, especially now that more people are staying at home.

Officials with AEP Texas say there are ways to keep the monthly bill down, some as simple as pulling the plug.

“Some devices will continue to use electricity even when they’re not switched on. Cell phone chargers are notorious for that,” said Larry Jones, spokesperson for AEP Texas.

Jones explained appliances use the same amount of energy all the time, such as washing machines or dish washers. People should try not to wash a half load of clothes or dishes.

It is also recommended to raise the thermostat a couple of degrees.

