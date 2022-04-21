More Than 200 Entry-Level Jobs at CBP Coming Soon

WESLACO – More job openings coming soon for Customs and Border Protection.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced more than 200 entry level positions will be added.

The agency’s manpower strained over the summer.

During the migrant surge, Border Patrol pulled many agents from duties on the border to backup agents working overcrowded processing centers.

There is no set date on when the job openings will be advertised.

