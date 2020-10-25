More than $500K in Narcotics Seized in Separate Incidents

HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection made three separate seizures at the Pharr and Hidalgo ports of entry last week.

On July 25, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge referred a 2001 Nissan Tsuri taxicab to a secondary inspection. K9 officers helped discover six packages allegedly containing more than six pounds of methamphetamine inside a backpack.

The passenger, a 30-year-old man of Virginia, was arrested.

Another incident occurred during the secondary inspection of a 2011 white Volkswagen Jetta. CBP officers found approximately 24 pounds of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Two U.S. citizens, a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were arrested.

At the Pharr International Bridge, officers arrested a 20-year-old man after they found 11 packages of cocaine inside a 2011 Ford Taurus.

In all, CBP estimates the narcotics’ street value to be more than $526,000.

All drivers and passengers were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.