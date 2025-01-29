Mr. Amigo 2025 announced
The Mr. Amigo Association announced their pick for Mr. Amigo 2025.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Jose Cantoral was named Mr. Amigo 2025.
“Starting the year with this nomination for Mr. Amigo was great news and I'm super excited," Cantoral said.
The Mr. Amigo honor started in 1964, and recognizes a Mexican citizen who contributes to the friendship of the United States and Mexico.
Mr. Amigo gets to participate in Brownsville’s annual Charro Days festivities.
The Charro Days’ Grand International Parade is set for Saturday, March 1.
