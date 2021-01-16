Mt. Vernon Eliminates Santa Rosa

SAN ANTONIO - Santa Rosa scrambled back after surrendering the first 13 points of Thursday's 3A basketball semi-final with Mt. Vernon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but the Warriors were unable to complete the comeback and saw the season end by a 63-54 score. Santa Rosa was making its second straight appearance in the 3A Final Four after being eliminated in the semi-finals one year ago. The Warriors never led in this game, but did manage to cut the Mt. Vernon lead to four points with a 12-3 run late in the first quarter, and to a single point with three minutes to play.



Santa Rosa trailed 19-12 at the end of the period, 32-23 at the intermission and by 18 points to start the fourth quarter, but went on another run to close within five points with four minutes to play. The Warriors moved within one point after a steal by Jay Guerra and basket by Ryan Perez made it 53-52. Santa Rosa only scored two points in the final three minutes, while Mt. Vernon made free throws when the Warriors were forced to foul. A.B. Lozoya scored 20 points with four from beyond the three-point arc before fouling out of his final Santa Rosa appearance. Perez chipped in with 14 points.

Mt. Vernon (35-1) will play for the 3A state championship against Bowie on Saturday morning. Santa Rosa closes the season at 24-15. Highlights and reaction from Sports Director Joel Villanueva at the Alamodome on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 6 and 10.