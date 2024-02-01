MXLAN: Sabor a Mexico

Home
Brownsville high school students helping provide free tax filing services
High school students in Brownsville are getting a head start on an important life lesson: preparing taxes. Fourteen students at Porter Early College High School...
Fatal crash under investigation in San Juan
One person is dead following a Wednesday night...
Godinez now the ninth Valley inmate sentenced to death
The road to an execution is a long...
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024: Mostly cloudy, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024: Mostly cloudy, mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Jan. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement earlier this month. The Sabercats head football coach completed seven seasons in the RGV and established a...
UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court
Edinburg -- UTRGV Women's Basketball newcomer Kade Hackerott...
Boys Basketball Highlights from 1/23/24
Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday night.
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Accidente mortal en San Juan deja una persona fallecida
Un mortal accidente ocurrió la noche de este miércoles 31 de enero, el cual dejó una persona fallecida, según los informes del Departamento de Seguridad Pública...
Residentes de San Juan reportan presencia de coyotes en los vecindarios
Los residentes de una comunidad en San Juan...
Estudiantes de Brownsville realizan asesorías para la declaración de impuestos
Este miércoles 31 de enero concluyó la primera...
