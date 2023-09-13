New drainage project to provide flood relief to residents of subdivision in Palmview

Drainage improvements are underway in a Palmview subdivision.

The area — known as the Green Gate Grove Subdivision on Starling Circle south of Business 83 — is having a drainage system added to the neighborhood.

Residents say this is something they’ve been asking for for more than four years.

Palmview city leaders said they now have the funding to be able to get the work done.

The project includes adding more than 400 feet of concrete pipes that will help push storm water out of the subdivision and into a drainage ditch on East Tordillo Road.

“We are having to excavate and tear the street, put 450 linear feet of pipe and then put that back together," Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said.

The project costs more than $170,000.

