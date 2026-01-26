New Edinburg trail along Freddy Gonzalez Drive in the works
Related Story
Neighbors on one stretch of Freddy Gonzalez Drive will soon be able to bike or walk to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football games.
Crews in Edinburg will begin their work soon on a trail that will be along Freddy Gonzalez Drive between Closner Boulevard and the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium off Raul Longoria Road.
Edinburg city officials say within the next two years a separate phase of the Freddy Gonzalez Hike and Bike Trail will connect to other trails as far away as Bicentennial Boulevard in McAllen.
"You can technically come from south McAllen, come to our university, come to our stadium and use the trails that we have, or technically you can come on a bike," Edinburg City Engineer Mardoqueo Hinojosa said.
The more than $1 million project will mostly be paid for using federal and state grant money.
Construction begins the first week of February, and it's expected to wrap up by the end of September.
News
News Video
-
Mercedes family mourns loss of pets following house fire
-
5 people, including infant, injured in 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
Valley gardener offers tips to protect plants from cold weather
-
Las Milpas family uses cost-effective alternatives for pipe insulation during cold front
-
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe reaches 1,000 career rebounds, UTRGV takes down HCU
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...