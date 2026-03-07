New FM 2556 bridge now open between La Feria and Santa Maria
A $7.9 million bridge between La Feria and Santa Maria is now open, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
The FM 2556 bridge over the floodway stands 25 feet above the former bridge, which was prone to flooding, TxDOT said.
The bridge includes two travel lanes, one in each direction.
