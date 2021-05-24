x

No Fair Weather Fans

EDINBURG - The Field House in Edinburg has a long history of being a popular place for Winter Texans.  Occasionally, a pocket of fans will cheer for a visiting team from up north.  Most of the time, the fans on hand, young and old, are cheering for the Vaqueros.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports from Edinburg.

