No Fair Weather Fans
Related Story
EDINBURG - The Field House in Edinburg has a long history of being a popular place for Winter Texans. Occasionally, a pocket of fans will cheer for a visiting team from up north. Most of the time, the fans on hand, young and old, are cheering for the Vaqueros. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports from Edinburg.
News
EDINBURG - The Field House in Edinburg has a long history of being a popular place for Winter Texans. Occasionally,... More >>
News Video
-
Vaccination rates drop nationwide, states push forward with vaccine efforts
-
Scam Alert: BBB warns community of soliciting scams
-
Brownsville Fire Chief: Palm tree spreads massive fire Saturday, no injuries reported
-
Local protest shows solidarity for Palestine
-
DPS: Vehicle pursuit leads to seized firearms