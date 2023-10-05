No injuries reported at Pharr warehouse fire

A section of Business 83 in Pharr was closed Tuesday as crews with the Pharr Fire Department battled a warehouse fire in the area, according to a city spokeswoman.

Pharr firefighters were seen battling the fire on Birch Street and Business 83 near Pharr City Hall, according to city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez.

Pharr EMS Chief Daniel Ramirez said the fire sparked at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fire did not spread to any nearby homes and businesses.

Crews closed the area from the 100 block to the 500 block of east Business 83, but the road was reopened Thursday evening when the fire was contained.

Crews remaining at the scene were battling hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.