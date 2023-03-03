x

Nomine a su heroe o heroina

Bienvenido al alcalde Ramiro Garza,  gracias por visitarnos esta tarde tiene un mensaje para nuestra comunidad.

Vea el video arriba para el reportaje completo.

3 weeks ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Monday, February 06, 2023 4:22:00 PM CST February 06, 2023
