Noon Weather 3-28-24
News Video
-
Hidalgo County developing plan to address projected water shortages
-
PSJA ISD theater company recognized by the Palm Awards
-
Consumer Reports: Save on home insurance
-
Firefighters working to extinguish large grass fire near Edinburg
-
TxDOT seeking public input on proposed road widening project in San Juan
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals