Noon Weather 6-24-25
News Video
-
LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act
-
New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect
-
McAllen breaks ground on new groundwater project
-
State moving forward with project to dismantle original Queen Isabella causeway
-
Brownsville city leaders to discuss proposed park and retention pond project
Sports Video
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013