On the Diamond: March 21st

WESLACO - Rain washed away last night's baseball game between Vela and Weslaco, but the key district game was back on Thursday night. The SaberCats trailed 2-0 early, before battling back to record a 5-3 win. In the process, they improved to 3-0 in district 31-6A. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the diamond that also include Edinburg vs Edinburg North baseball and Lopez vs Donna softball.