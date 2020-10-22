Overnight Closure Along I-2 Canceled
MCALLEN – The Texas Department of Transportation canceled a closure scheduled this week along I-2.
According to Octavio Saenz, TxDOT spokesman, crews were scheduled to re-open the expressway at 5 a.m. on Thursday but weren’t able to finish until after 7 a.m.
“Because we have a change in the way the work happened today,” he says. “We might be speeding it up more than we expected.”
The next closure will happen until Monday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m.
Watch the video above for more information.
