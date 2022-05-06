Palmhurst mayoral candidate weighs in on possibility of special election

Palmhurst city council member Israel Silva is vying to serve as the city’s new mayor.

His opponent, incumbent Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez Jr., passed away two weeks ago, but remains on the ballot.

If Rodriguez receives the majority of votes, it would force the city to hold a special election.

“I definitely do not prefer for this race to go into a special election, it would create a lot more expenditures on the city's behalf,” Silva said.

According to Palmhurst Mayor Pro tem Robert A. Salinas, the current election is costing the city $22,370.

“We still are not sure what a special election would cost," Salinas said.

Silva said he's vying for the favor of voters because he says he wants to improve the city's operations and infrastructure, as well as increase the sales tax revenue to avoid implementing a homestead or property tax.

Early voting is set for Monday, April 25, and runs through Tuesday, May 3. Election Day is Saturday, May 7.

