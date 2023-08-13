Palmview police inviting the community to National Night Out

Officials with the city of Palmview are inviting the community to meet the men and women in their police department.

The Palmview Police Department is holding its National Night Out celebration Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at the Palmview Municipal Park, located at 613 Palmview Commercial Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is part of the National Night Out campaign that seeks to help build a strong partnership between police and residents.

Free school supplies will be provided at the event.