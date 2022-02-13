Parents react to rumors of school threat at Donna High School

Additional police and security were dispatched to monitor Donna High School after an unsubstantiated threat was made towards the campus on Friday, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District.

At no time were students and staff in harm's way, district officials said.

Donna ISD officials say they received word of a rumor that was circulating Friday morning regarding a threat at Donna High School.

Donna ISD Police Department and Campus Administration immediately initiated security protocols and as a result, additional police and security were dispatched to monitor the campus, according to the statement.

District officials say at this time, the threat is unsubstantiated and at no time were students and staff in harm's way.

Parents were seen lining up outside the campus to pick up students Friday morning.