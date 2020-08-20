Pharr announces temporary outdoor dining permit for restaurants

The Pharr City Commission approved a new permit Monday that allows restaurants to use up to 50% of their parking spaces for temporary outdoor dining.

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said the permits may be revoked if restaurants don’t comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reducing the risk of COVID-19.

"We go out there and we verify that they're in full compliance with our — not only federal, state, county but municipal law," Hernandez said.

The shift to outdoor dining may help restaurants boost business during the pandemic while keeping customers safe.

