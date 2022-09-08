Pharr appoints new city manager

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been update to reflect that Anali Alanis is the interim city manager.

Pharr City Manager Andy Harvey resigned Tuesday, and the city selected an interim city manager.

Assistant City Manager Anali Alanis will now take on the role from Andy Harvey after city commissioners accepted Harvey's resignation in a Tuesday meeting.

Harvey also serves as the city’s chief of police.

Harvey says the dual role was at the center of his decision to resign as city manager.

“It’s hard doing two jobs, it really is,” Harvey said. “To be a chief of police of a pretty good size city and also the city manager - it's tough."

Alanis said she is ready for her new role.

“I am very excited for the opportunity that the city of Pharr has afforded me,” Alanis said. “Great things are happening here in Pharr."

Alanis was first appointed to be the assistant city manager in 2019.