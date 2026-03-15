Pharr International Bridge getting $3 million in upgrades

Drivers on the Pharr International Bridge have dealt with long wait times for years.

The bridge recently received federal funding to improve traffic flow. The city says the $3.5 million in funding will pay for a new outbound operations facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Pharr Police Department.

The plans include creating a CBP import lot command center. The city says this will centralize inspections and improve communications between agencies.

A trucker from Michoacán who imports avocados into the U.S. says he usually deals with traffic heading into Mexico because of lines at the outbound CBP facility.

“Sometimes they take in trucks one by one if they feel like it, that holds up traffic. You have to declare what you're bringing with you, and sometimes, due to incorrect instructions, crossing becomes even slower," produce trucker Jovani Mendoza said.

The improvements also include adding electric signage to improve messaging to drivers and expanding the bridge's main offices.

A city spokesperson says the improvements will be made in three phases. Planning and pre-construction will begin this year.

Construction won't begin until next year and will take about a year to complete.

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