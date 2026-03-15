Primera opens new municipal complex

The City of Primera opened its new municipal complex.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the building located on Primera Road near Cragon Road.

The building will house multiple city departments, including public works, police and fire.

"This is a very important milestone; this shows the growth of Primera,” Primera Mayor Luis Casas said. “We started in a little building under the water tower. To see this now in 2026 is amazing."

Casas said city leaders are looking to start on other projects for the community.