San Benito woman sentenced to 11 years in fatal McAllen crash

Claudia Ann Carrizales. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 33-year-old San Benito woman will serve 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash that injured two other people in 2022.

Claudia Ann Carrizales pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, Hidalgo County court records show.

Carrizales was sentenced to 11 years in prison on the intoxication manslaughter charge and 10 years for each of the intoxication assault charges. All three sentences will be served concurrently, records state.

The deadly crash happened on Jan. 6, 2022, on the 1300 block of East Nolana Avenue.

One woman, identified as 46-year-old Cynthia Lee Lopez, died at the scene.

The indictment against Carrizales said two other people were injured after Carrizales crashed into the vehicle the victims were in.

According to the indictment, Carrizales was driving “while intoxicated by reason of alcohol, a controlled substance, a drug, a dangerous drug, or a combination of two or more substances in the body.”

Carrizales is receiving two days of jail credit, records show.