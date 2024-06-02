Pile of Brush in Harlingen Neighborhood Removed

UPDATE (5/29): A pile of brush that was causing problems in a Harlingen neighborhood was removed.

We spoke to the owner.

He said he hired someone to remove it and it was picked up.

-----

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman says a pile of brush next door is a nuisance and wants it removed.

She says a new neighbor is to blame for leaving brush behind after completing extensive yard work.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez did some digging for answers.

Watch the video above for the full story.