Pile of Brush in Harlingen Neighborhood Removed
Related Story
UPDATE (5/29): A pile of brush that was causing problems in a Harlingen neighborhood was removed.
We spoke to the owner.
He said he hired someone to remove it and it was picked up.
-----
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman says a pile of brush next door is a nuisance and wants it removed.
She says a new neighbor is to blame for leaving brush behind after completing extensive yard work.
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez did some digging for answers.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
UPDATE (5/29): A pile of brush that was causing problems in a Harlingen neighborhood was removed. We spoke to the... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen man found guilty of fatally beating 5-year-old boy in San Antonio
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Insurance agent: Now’s the time to get covered for hurricane season
-
Climatologist: Hotter days ahead across the entire state
-
Third lawsuit filed against Milwhite Inc,
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship
-
Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin
-
Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin